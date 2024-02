Staff Reporter

Guwahati: State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is scheduled to present the state’s annual budget (Annual Financial Statement) for the financial year 2024-25 in the Assam Legislative Assembly tomorrow, February 12. This will be Neog’s third full-fledged budget for the state of Assam. It is expected that, with the general elections being around the corner, a populist budget with an eye on the polls will be presented by the finance minister.

