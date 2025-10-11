Top Headlines

A Journey for Justice: Artist Walks Across Sivasagar in Memory of Zubeen Garg

Through the “Nyay Yatra,” artist Prashanta Chetia walks across faiths and hearts, turning grief into a journey of love and justice for Zubeen Garg.
Image of the Sivasagar Artist Launches 'Nyay Yatra' to Seek Justice for Zubeen Garg
Guwahati: A Local artist Prashanta Chetia from Sivasagar has launched a unique multi-faith pilgrimage across the district, calling it the “Nyay Yatra” or Journey for Justice. The initiative aims to pay tribute to the late music legend Zubeen Garg and to demand truth and justice regarding his untimely death.

Chetia began his journey from the Shri Shri Nrityananda Thaan and has since visited numerous religious sites, including Devi Dol, mosques, and churches, representing harmony among communities. His initiative seeks both spiritual solace and justice in connection with Garg’s untimely death. 

“I can’t eat or sleep since he passed away. Zubeen da was our mukuta mani,  a voice that transcended religion and region. Chetia appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure that those responsible for the singer’s death are brought to justice.The ‘Kauravas’ of the Mahabharata.

Residents across Sivasagar have praised the peaceful campaign, calling it a heartfelt reflection of the public’s continuing grief and their desire for truth.

