A Journey for Justice: Artist Walks Across Sivasagar in Memory of Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: A Local artist Prashanta Chetia from Sivasagar has launched a unique multi-faith pilgrimage across the district, calling it the “Nyay Yatra” or Journey for Justice. The initiative aims to pay tribute to the late music legend Zubeen Garg and to demand truth and justice regarding his untimely death.

Chetia began his journey from the Shri Shri Nrityananda Thaan and has since visited numerous religious sites, including Devi Dol, mosques, and churches, representing harmony among communities. His initiative seeks both spiritual solace and justice in connection with Garg’s untimely death.