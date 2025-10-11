Demand to rename Jorhat airport after Assam’s musical legend Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Nature lover and eminent journalist Apurba Balbhav Goswami has urged the government to rename Jorhat airport after the iconic artiste, Zubeen Garg. Goswami emphasized the importance of naming the Jorhat Airport in honour of Assam’s musical legend — the musician, lyricist, singer, filmmaker, actor, sports organizer, and artiste, Zubeen Garg.

He appealed to the state government to take a decision on this matter and to promptly communicate with the Airports Authority of India to initiate the process of officially renaming Jorhat airport after Zubeen Garg.

