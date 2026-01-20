Assam CM Holds Talks With Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran at WEF

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday held talks with Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran ahead of his meetings with representatives from the global semiconductor industry at World Economic Forum (WEF).

In a post on ‘X’, CM Sarma said that the Tata Group is anchoring Assam’s semiconductor industry, adding that the state government is keen to strengthen this ecosystem by joining hands with key global players.

“Ahead of my meeting with representatives from the global semiconductor industry at @wef later today, I had a good conversation with Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of @TataCompanies,” read CM Sarma’s post.

“The Tata Group is anchoring Assam’s semiconductor industry and we are keen to strengthen this ecosystem by joining hands with key global players,” it added.