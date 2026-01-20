Assam CM Holds Talks With Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran at WEF

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday held talks with Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran ahead of his meetings with representatives from the global semiconductor industry at World Economic Forum (WEF).
In a post on ‘X’, CM Sarma said that the Tata Group is anchoring Assam’s semiconductor industry, adding that the state government is keen to strengthen this ecosystem by joining hands with key global players.
“Ahead of my meeting with representatives from the global semiconductor industry at @wef later today, I had a good conversation with Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of @TataCompanies,” read CM Sarma’s post.
“The Tata Group is anchoring Assam’s semiconductor industry and we are keen to strengthen this ecosystem by joining hands with key global players,” it added.
Notably, Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently in Switzerland’s Davos to attend WEF’s Annual meeting, representing Assam before global industry leaders and international financial institutions. With his participation, Chief Minister Sarma will become the first Assamese to take part in the WEF.
The Chief Minister said, “This is the first time Assam has joined the WEF Summit. We want to send the message that Assam is now an emerging state, emerging economy. So, when you’re thinking of investing in India, you can consider Assam as one of the destinations. Assam is now officially the fastest growing state in the country. Recently Reserve Bank of India has released the data and it is clearly established that Assam is growing speedily, rapidly and we’re on top of that chart.”