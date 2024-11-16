"A New Dawn of Peace in BTR": Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Bodo Accord's Success

our KOKRAJHAR

CORRESPONDENT

NEW DELHI: Conveying his emotional gratitude to the people of BTR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Bodoland is witnessing a new dawn of peace and harmony after the signing of the Bodo peace accord.

Lauding the Bodos for their striving to protect their culture, tradition, language, and education, the prime minister said he would keep in mind the warm love he had received during his visit to Kokrajhar in 2020 after the BTR accord.

The Prime Minister said this after ceremonially inaugurating the Bodoland Mohotsav at the SAI Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi. Before inaugurating the mohotsav, the Prime Minister paid tributes to Bodofa UN Brahma.

“I feel the happiness of a Bodo mother reuniting with her son, who went to the jungle, took up arms, and left her in desperation,” the Prime Minister said, adding that over 10,000 sons of Bodo mothers shunned their jungle lives and made their mothers happier by joining the mainstream of society in Assam and other northeastern states. PM Modi said that he came to the Bodoland Mohotsav to pay thanks and gratitude to the Bodos for shunning the path of violence. The Prime Minister said that the Government of India released a financial package of Rs. 1,500 crore to the BTR, besides the Assam government’s release of funds amounting to Rs. 4 lakh each to the over 4,000 NDFB cadres for their development and rehabilitation. Skilling, entrepreneurship, and employment were being given importance to the Bodo youths, the Prime Minister said, adding that the government of India would extend support to the BTR for the development of the sericulture and tourism sectors.

Hailing the initiatives taken to protect the reserve forests in the BTR, the development of Manas National Park, Raimana National Park, and Sikhnajhar National Park, Modi emphasized the need of taking care of such resources for the generations to come. He said that he would give due response to the hard work of the Bodos.

In his speech, BTC CEM Pramod Boro said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been giving due respect and response to the tribal legends and was giving opportunities for the flourish of tribal culture and heritage. Terming the Bodoland Mahatsav a historic event, Boro said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had been instrumental in the signing of the BTR Accord and the restoration of peace in Bodoland. He expressed hope that the government of India would bring certain changes to the 125th amendment of the constitution to upgrade the 6th Schedule Councils in India. He further said the government of India would take steps to release the imprisoned NDFB members.

The open session was also addressed by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and attended by cabinet minister UG Brahma, MPs Jayanta Basumatary and Rwngwra Narzary, president of the ABSU and GHSS Dr. Surath Narzary, and Prof. Ramesh Bhardwaj.

There had been cultural programmes of various communities living in the Bodoland region. The Prime Minister was given a warm welcome with a Bodo traditional Bagurumbha and Rwnswndri dance and other dance groups. He also walked through the stalls of Bodo GI items, traditional dresses, musical instruments, and food items. He also released the souvenir, “Bodoland Jaiklong.”

The open meeting of the Mohotsav on the topic ‘The rich Bodo culture, tradition, and literature’s contribution to Indian heritage and traditions’ was chaired by ABSU president Dipen Boro. The open meeting was addressed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BTC CEM Pramod Boro. It was followed by a Bodo traditional fashion show showcasing the Bodo culture. Over 6,000 delegates and guests from Assam, BTC, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Nepal, and other parts of the country took part in the event.

Also Read: Study shows how weed use may raise cancer risk

Also Watch: