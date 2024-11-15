Assam: PM Narendra Modi to Open Bodoland Mohotsav Today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Bodoland Mohotsav at SAI Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi, on Friday. The two-day mohotsav is being organized on November 15 and 16, 2024, to celebrate the journey of recovery and resilience since the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2022. It is a mega event on language, literature, and culture to sustain peace and build a vibrant Bodo society. It aims to integrate the indigenous Bodo people residing not only in Bodoland but also in other parts of Assam, West Bengal, Nepal, and other international border areas of the Northeast.

Also Read: Bodoland Mohotsov to be held in New Delhi on November 15 and 16