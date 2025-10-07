Top Headlines

A Prayer in Performance: Village Honours Zubeen with Sacred Bhaona

Jugania Gaon holds a special Bhaona in memory of music legend Zubeen Garg, villagers unite in devotion and hope as they seek justice and peace for the late artist’s soul.
Image of devotional bhaona being performed by villagers in Bokakhat, organised by Jugania Gaon Yuvak Sangha
Image of devotional bhaona being performed by villagers in Bokakhat, organised by Jugania Gaon Yuvak Sangha
Published on

Guwahati: In a deeply moving tribute, residents of Jugania Gaon in Bokakhat came together on October 6 to honour the memory of late music icon Zubeen Garg through a special bhaona (devotional play), held at the village namghar.

Organised by the Jugania Gaon Yuvak Sangha, the event followed the completion of Adyashraddha rituals earlier in the day. The bhaona was offered as a spiritual dedication, seeking peace for the beloved artist’s soul and truth in the ongoing investigation surrounding his untimely death.

Men, women, and children gathered in large numbers, their hearts united in grief, reverence, and love. Through prayer and performance, the community expressed not just their respect for Zubeen Garg’s immense contribution to Assamese culture, but also their collective yearning for justice.

“This bhaona is not just tradition, it's our way of expressing what words cannot,” said a village elder, holding back tears.

The emotional evening served as a powerful reminder of how deeply Zubeen Garg touched lives across Assam  not just through his music, but through the ideals he stood for.

As silence fell after the final act, one sentiment lingered in the air: May truth prevail, and may the soul of our dearest Zubeen da rest in eternal peace.

Also Read:https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/assam-cm-launches-mission-to-empower-women-and-uplift-upper-assam

Also Watch:

Peace
Zubeen Garg
Justice
bokakhat news
Jugania Gaon
devotional perfomance

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com