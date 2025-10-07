A Prayer in Performance: Village Honours Zubeen with Sacred Bhaona

Guwahati: In a deeply moving tribute, residents of Jugania Gaon in Bokakhat came together on October 6 to honour the memory of late music icon Zubeen Garg through a special bhaona (devotional play), held at the village namghar.
Organised by the Jugania Gaon Yuvak Sangha, the event followed the completion of Adyashraddha rituals earlier in the day. The bhaona was offered as a spiritual dedication, seeking peace for the beloved artist’s soul and truth in the ongoing investigation surrounding his untimely death.
Men, women, and children gathered in large numbers, their hearts united in grief, reverence, and love. Through prayer and performance, the community expressed not just their respect for Zubeen Garg’s immense contribution to Assamese culture, but also their collective yearning for justice.
“This bhaona is not just tradition, it's our way of expressing what words cannot,” said a village elder, holding back tears.
The emotional evening served as a powerful reminder of how deeply Zubeen Garg touched lives across Assam not just through his music, but through the ideals he stood for.
As silence fell after the final act, one sentiment lingered in the air: May truth prevail, and may the soul of our dearest Zubeen da rest in eternal peace.