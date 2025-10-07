Assam CM Launches Mission to Empower Women and Uplift Upper Assam

Guwahati: In a significant move to development, today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma began a multi-day tour across Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Dhemaji districts. The visit marks the official launch and dedication of the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (#MMMUA) seed fund and several other key projects aimed at empowering local communities.

The Chief Minister will interact with beneficiaries and community leaders, reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and women-led entrepreneurship. The #MMMUA initiative, designed to provide financial support and mentorship to women entrepreneurs, is expected to be a game-changer for rural economies in Assam.