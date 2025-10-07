A Promise of Support, A Step Towards Hope: Orunodoi 3.0 Launched in Assam

The scheme continues to focus on women-led households, reinforcing the government’s commitment to financial empowerment, dignity, and direct support to those who need it most.

“This is more than just financial aid, it's a mission to uplift every struggling family with dignity and care,” said a government official.

#Orunodoi3.0 reaffirms the state’s vision of building a just and inclusive society, ensuring no one is left behind in the journey towards development.