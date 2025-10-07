A Promise of Support, A Step Towards Hope: Orunodoi 3.0 Launched in Assam

Guwahati: In a major step towards inclusive growth and poverty alleviation, the Assam government today expanded its flagship welfare programme with the launch of #Orunodoi 3.0, making it the largest anti-poverty scheme in the state’s history.
Under the newly enhanced scheme, over 38 lakh economically disadvantaged families will receive ₹1,250 per month directly in their bank accounts. Additionally, an extra ₹250 will be provided to support LPG purchases, helping households manage essential energy needs.
The scheme continues to focus on women-led households, reinforcing the government’s commitment to financial empowerment, dignity, and direct support to those who need it most.
“This is more than just financial aid, it's a mission to uplift every struggling family with dignity and care,” said a government official.
#Orunodoi3.0 reaffirms the state’s vision of building a just and inclusive society, ensuring no one is left behind in the journey towards development.