Top Headlines

A Promise of Support, A Step Towards Hope: Orunodoi 3.0 Launched in Assam

Over 38 lakh families will get ₹1,250 per month along with an extra ₹250 on purchase of LPG.
Image of The Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Image of The Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Published on

Guwahati: In a major step towards inclusive growth and poverty alleviation, the Assam government today expanded its flagship welfare programme with the launch of #Orunodoi 3.0, making it the largest anti-poverty scheme in the state’s history.

Under the newly enhanced scheme, over 38 lakh economically disadvantaged families will receive ₹1,250 per month directly in their bank accounts. Additionally, an extra ₹250 will be provided to support LPG purchases, helping households manage essential energy needs.

The scheme continues to focus on women-led households, reinforcing the government’s commitment to financial empowerment, dignity, and direct support to those who need it most.

“This is more than just financial aid, it's a mission to uplift every struggling family with dignity and care,” said a government official.

#Orunodoi3.0 reaffirms the state’s vision of building a just and inclusive society, ensuring no one is left behind in the journey towards development.

Also Read:https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/a-step-toward-dignity-assam-government-to-launch-orunodoi30-reaching-38-lakh-families-with-monthly-assistance

Also Watch:

LPG
Poverty
women employment
Orunodoi 3.0
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com