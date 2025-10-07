A Step Toward Dignity: Assam Government to Launch #Orunodoi3.0, Reaching 38 Lakh Families with Monthly Assistance

Under this renewed phase of the Orunodoi scheme, more than 38 lakh eligible families will receive a monthly financial support of ₹1,250 directly in their bank accounts. The scheme prioritizes women as heads of the household, promoting both gender equity and economic resilience.

Launched in 2020, the Orunodoi scheme has been a cornerstone of the Assam government’s welfare architecture, aimed at supporting low-income families in meeting essential needs like food, medicines, and utility expenses.

With the new phase, the government has expanded coverage and strengthened its delivery mechanisms to ensure transparency, accountability, and last-mile reach.

#Orunodoi3.0 reflects the Assam government’s vision of a self-reliant and compassionate welfare state, where dignity is not a privilege but a right and where every rupee reaches the right hands.