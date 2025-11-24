A Star Silenced Too Soon: Assam Mourns the Loss of Arm Wrestling Champion Amlanjit Barthakur

Nagaon: Assam is reeling from the tragic loss of Amlanjit Barthakur, a rising star in the sport of arm wrestling and a proud officer of Assam Police, following a fatal road accident early Monday morning near Jungalbalahu Garh on the National Highway. Barthakur, the 2025 World Police and Fire Games gold medallist, had recently earned international acclaim by winning top honours in arm wrestling at Birmingham, USA.

The accident involved a collision between a Bolero vehicle (AS 02 6827) and a motorcycle (AS 02 15 H 1296), both travelling from Nagaon to Guwahati. Barthakur, a native of Jamugurihat, sustained critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead despite best efforts to save him.

The news sent shockwaves through Assam’s police fraternity and sporting community. Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka expressed profound grief, praising Barthakur not only as a dedicated officer but as an inspiration who elevated Assam Police’s stature on the global stage through his sporting excellence.