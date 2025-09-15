Narengi-Kuruwa Bridge Foundation Already Laid by Tarun Gogoi in 2016, Claims Congress

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday asserted that the foundation stone of the Narengi-Kuruwa bridge project was first laid by former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi in March 2016, countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the project during his two-day visit to Assam.

“While the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the bridge, the fact remains that the late Tarun Gogoi had already done so on March 1, 2016. Perhaps Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma forgot to inform him,” senior Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi told reporters at Rajiv Bhawan.

Bordoloi also criticised Modi for remarks alleging Congress sided with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, calling it “a blatant lie.” He pointed out that despite protests, the Asia Cup cricket tournament was organised with Pakistan’s participation under the leadership of BJP leaders’ close associates.

Turning to Manipur, Bordoloi accused the Prime Minister of “long neglect,” saying: “After two years and six months of ethnic violence, Modi finally visited Manipur. In this period, he travelled to 39 countries but found no time for the state.”

The Congress leader added that while the party welcomed Modi’s presence at Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations in Guwahati, “it is tragic that his visit to Manipur came so late.”

On Sunday, Modi launched projects worth ₹18,530 crore across Assam, including the ₹1,200-crore 2.9-km Narengi-Kuruwa bridge and the 118.5-km Guwahati Ring Road project, alongside healthcare and energy infrastructure.