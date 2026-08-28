AADHAAR Cards Mandatory for Students Applying to MMNMA, MMNBA Schemes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Higher Education Department has made possession of a valid AADHAAR number mandatory for students applying online under the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni (MMNMA) and Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu Aasoni (MMNBA) schemes for the academic session 2026-27.

In an executive order issued in this regard, the department directed eligible educational institutions to identify students below 18 years of age who have not yet enrolled for AADHAAR and facilitate their enrolment on priority. The department said the facilitation exercise is aimed at ensuring that no eligible student is deprived of the opportunity to apply for the two schemes solely due to the absence of AADHAAR.

Heads of institutions and designated nodal officers have been asked to compile the details of such students and forward the duly verified information to the respective district commissioners for necessary facilitation of AADHAAR enrolment through the appropriate mechanism available in the district.

Institutions have also been directed to provide necessary support and coordination to the identified students. Students will have to keep the prescribed documents required for AADHAAR enrolment, including proof of identity, proof of date of birth and other supporting documents, as applicable under prevailing AADHAAR norms.

Once AADHAAR is generated, students must complete the required AADHAAR-related formalities and submit their online applications for MMNMA or MMNBA within the prescribed deadline.

The exercise has been ordered to be undertaken on a priority and time-bound basis, keeping in view the application timeline for the 2026-27 academic session.

Also Read: Centre to revise PAN application rules