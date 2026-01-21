AAMSU Stages Protests in Hojai and Biswanath Against Alleged SR Irregularities

Guwahati: The All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) intensified their protest against the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls and organised a two-hour sit-in demonstration at various locations across Assam on Wednesday. Protests were organised in Hojai and Biswanath districts along with other parts.

The AAMSU alleged widespread irregularities, misuse of the SR process, and targeted harassment of minority voters, accusing the government and administration of acting with a “conspiratorial intent.”

In Hojai district, the AAMSU staged a two-hour sit-in protest in front of the office of the Chief Executive Officer, Hojai Zila Parishad today, with participation from nearly a hundred activists.

The protestors raised seven key demands and focused on what they termed as unlawful, arbitrary and large-scale filing of objections during the SR process. The protesting AAMSU members demanded that such objections, filed without issuing any prior notice to voters, be immediately rejected. The organisation also called for legal action against individuals who have allegedly submitted objections illegally.