AAMSU Stages Protests in Hojai and Biswanath Against Alleged SR Irregularities

Guwahati: The All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) intensified their protest against the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls and organised a two-hour sit-in demonstration at various locations across Assam on Wednesday. Protests were organised in Hojai and Biswanath districts along with other parts.
The AAMSU alleged widespread irregularities, misuse of the SR process, and targeted harassment of minority voters, accusing the government and administration of acting with a “conspiratorial intent.”
In Hojai district, the AAMSU staged a two-hour sit-in protest in front of the office of the Chief Executive Officer, Hojai Zila Parishad today, with participation from nearly a hundred activists.
The protestors raised seven key demands and focused on what they termed as unlawful, arbitrary and large-scale filing of objections during the SR process. The protesting AAMSU members demanded that such objections, filed without issuing any prior notice to voters, be immediately rejected. The organisation also called for legal action against individuals who have allegedly submitted objections illegally.
The protesters further demanded that if there are genuine objections against any voter whose name appears in the draft electoral roll, the authorities must provide sufficient time for proper hearings. Raising anti-government slogans, the demonstrators urged the administration to immediately stop what they described as administrative irregularities in the SR exercise.
On the other hand, in Biswanath too, a similar protest was held by AAMSU members. The demonstrations were held in front of the Biswanath Deputy Commissioner’s office, where the protestors alleged various irregularities in the SR exercise.
Protesters claimed that names of voters were being arbitrarily deleted from the electoral rolls in the name of special revision. They also alleged that the exercise particularly targeted voters from a specific community, including those in Biswanath district.
They alleged that miscreants were filing objections by attaching fake identity cards and phone numbers. AAMSU also accused authorities of harassing minority voters by conducting hearings for hundreds of voters by a single official.
The protesters demanded immediate rejection of illegal objections, legal action against those filing false objections, and sufficient time for genuine hearings.