Ex-AAMSU leader Rezaul Karim Sarkar quits Congress

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Former AAMSU (All Assam Minorities Students’ Union) president Rezaul Karim Sarkar had to quit the Congress on January 14, 2026, just two days after joining the party. His statement on ‘Bor Axom’ while joining the Congress landed him in troubled waters. Apart from sharp reactions from the BJP and other organizations, Congress insiders could not digest Sarkar’s statement on Bor Axom. On January 12, Sarkar expressed regret for his outburst following criticism from various quarters.

Speaking to the media, Sarkar said that he had to quit the Congress due to ‘tough talking’ by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Congress MP Pradyut Bodoloi even after regreting before the people of Assam for the statement on Bor Axom.

