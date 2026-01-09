Pachim Dhekiajuli Anchalik All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) forms new committee

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Pachim Dhekiajuli Anchalik Committee of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) constituted its new executive body in a general meeting held on Tuesday at the committee office in Dhekiajuli.

The meeting unanimously selected Kangkan Jyoti Nath as President and Debarshi Haloi as General Secretary, reflecting a collective consensus among the members present. Several other office bearers were also selected during the meeting to further strengthen the organizational framework of the anchalik committee.

Following the announcement of the new committee, residents of Dhekiajuli town and its adjoining areas extended a warm welcome to the newly-elected President and General Secretary. People from various sections of society expressed optimism that the new leadership would actively address public issues, safeguard students’ interests, and work towards the overall welfare and development of the area.

Congratulatory messages poured in from local organizations, senior citizens and youth groups, who voiced hope that the Pachim Dhekiajuli Anchalik AASU, under its newly-formed committee, would live up to the aspirations of the people and continue the organization’s legacy of social responsibility and constructive activism.

