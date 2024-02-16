AASU chief advisor Samujjal files defamation suit against ex-NRC coordinator

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya on Thursday filed a Rs 100-crore defamation suit against former National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma for levelling false allegations against him.

It should be mentioned here that Hitesh Dev Sarma had alleged last year that Bhattacharjya had taken Rs 16 lakh per month from former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela during the NRC update process and Samujjal Bhattacharjya had then stated his intention to file a defamation suit against Sarma.

Bhattacharjya reacted to the allegations, saying that they were made against him just to get cheap publicity and that they were totally false. The AASU chief advisor called Hitesh Dev Sarma a liar.

Bhattacharjya told mediapersons, “Hitesh Dev Sarma said I had taken Rs 16 lakh per month from Prateek Hajela, and that too on the basis of reports doing the rounds at that time. This is a sheer lie. A retired official alleging me of taking the amount from Prateek Hajela based on such reports is simply unacceptable. A person in his right senses will never say such things. That is why I have filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against him after consulting with well-wishers.”

