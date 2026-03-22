AASU Demands Government Action Over LPG Shortage and Price Hike in Assam

Dr Bhattacharjya took to X (formerly Twitter) to describe the ground reality — one he says is starkly different from official assurances.

"Occasionally, the state and the central governments assure the consumers that there's no dearth of LPG stock. However, the reality is different. There is a scarcity of LPG," he wrote.

He pointed to a telling sign of the crunch: the waiting period between receiving a filled cylinder and being able to book the next one has stretched from one or two days to 25 days.

The shortage is not limited to domestic cylinders either. Commercial LPG supplies are also running short — hitting small businesses, dhabas, and food vendors that depend on them daily.