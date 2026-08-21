AASU Demands Strict Action After Assam Vehicles Targeted in Shillong Protest

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Condemnation mounted across Assam on Thursday over the alleged targeting of Assam-registered vehicles and travellers during Wednesday's protest rally in Shillong, with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) calling for strict action against those responsible and urging both the Assam and Meghalaya governments to take immediate steps to defuse tensions.

AASU president Utpal Sarma stated that authorities must punish those responsible for targeting Assam-registered vehicles.

"Those responsible for targeting Assam-registered vehicles in Meghalaya must be punished. The Assam and Meghalaya governments must take necessary steps in this regard," Sarma said. AASU general secretary Samiran Phukon also expressed concern that the developments could affect relations between Assam and Meghalaya and called for dialogue between the two governments.

Phukon said AASU would also engage with the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) and the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) on this issue.

"People should be able to travel to a neighbouring state peacefully and without fear. We speak of brotherhood, but targeting vehicles from Assam is not acceptable," he said.

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