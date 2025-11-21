AASU-Dispur to hold Crucial Talks on Clause 6 of Assam Accord

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: For the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will meet on November 22.

Earlier, the Government of India had constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma for the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. The committee had given its recommendations during the last BJP-led government. The talks on November 22 will be centred around the recommendations of the panel.

According to the AASU, the Assam government had identified 67 recommendations of the Biplab Kumar Sharma committee for implementation of Clause 6 of the Accord. Of the 67 recommendations, 40 can be implemented by the Assam government, 15 by the Centre and 12 by both the state and central governments. In an earlier discussion of the AASU with the CM, Dispur had decided to implement 38 of the 40 recommendations under the ambit of the state government.

On Thursday, AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon said that the discussion will revolve around the remaining recommendations of the high-level committee. The duo emphasized that constitutional safeguards will be guaranteed for the Assamese people only when Clause 6 is implemented fully in the state.

