Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) calls for immediate implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has renewed its demand for the immediate implementation of Clause 6 of the historic Assam Accord, emphasizing the need to protect the political, cultural, and constitutional rights of the indigenous people of Assam.

In a meeting held on October 24 and 25, under the leadership of Asom Gana Parishad President and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora, senior party members, MLAs, and district representatives had discussed several key issues concerning the people of Assam. One of the main resolutions passed during the meeting was to urge the Central Government to take prompt action toward implementing Clause 6 in its true spirit.

The Asom Gana Parishad leadership stated that despite multiple assurances, the recommendations made by the high-level committee on Clause 6 have not yet been executed, creating widespread resentment among the people. The party called upon the Government of India to fulfil its commitment at the earliest. "The committee formed by the Asom Gana Parishad with the indigenous Matak community has contacted the President of All Assam Matak Sammelan, the frontline organization of the Matak community. An exchange meeting was held today at the Gymkhana Club in Dibrugarh to strengthen coordination among the party’s various wings, including the Asom Gana Parishad Youth, Women, and Students’ wings, to intensify the movement for indigenous rights," stated a AGP press release on Wednesday.

Expressing strong concern, AGP leaders reiterated that the party, born out of the Assam Movement, would continue to stand firm on its founding principles and ensure justice for the people of Assam as envisioned in the Assam Accord. The AGP also announced that they fully support the demand for tribalization of the six ethnic groups of Assam.

The meeting also charged the party MPs and MLAs to exchange views with the six ethnic groups and reiterate their support. A committee comprising the MPs and MLAs was formed with the six ethnic groups for consultation meetings in this regard.

Rajya Sabha MP, former Union Minister Birendra Prasad Baishya, MP from Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency Phani Bhusan Chowdhury, AGP MLA Ponakan Baruah, former MLA Bhaben Borah, MLA Prithiraj Rava and other top leadership of the Asom Gana Parishad party along with President / General Secretary of All Assam Matak Sanmilan, All Assam Matak Yuva-Satra Sanmilan, All Assam Matak Mahila Parishad, All Assam Matak Yuva-Satra Parishad and All Assam Matak Students Union were present in the meeting.

