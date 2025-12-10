AASU Observes Swahid Diwas at Bijni Regional Office

Bijni: Swahid Diwas was observed at the Bijni Regional Office of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Wednesday, jointly organised by the Chirang District AASU and the Bijni Regional Committee. The programme was held to pay homage to the martyrs of the Assam Movement, whose sacrifices continue to shape political discourse in the state. Members, students and well-wishers gathered to honour the lives lost in the struggle for safeguarding Assamese identity.

Taking part in the event, Sudip Chanda, Organising Secretary of the AASU Central Committee, strongly criticized the Assam Government’s approach to Swahid Diwas this year. Speaking to reporters, he alleged that although the government has formally observed the day, it failed to uphold the core values and promises associated with the Assam Movement. Chanda claimed that women were compelled to attend government-organised observances under sudden instructions, instead of participating voluntarily.

He further stated that key clauses of the Assam Accord remain unimplemented even after decades, raising concerns about the sincerity of the government’s commitment. Chanda demanded that the government clarify its position on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its implications for Assam, arguing that the legislation directly contradicts the spirit of the Accord.

Highlighting the apparent disconnect between official commemorations and ground realities, Chanda said AASU opposes the manner in which the government is marking Swahid Diwas while allegedly turning its back on the Accord. The organisation, he reiterated, will continue to honour the martyrs and advocate for full implementation of the Accord.