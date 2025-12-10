Top Headlines

CM Sarma Inaugurates Swahid Smarak Kshetra Honouring Assam Movement Martyrs

The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute at Swahid Pranam Jyoti and later joined the central Swahid Diwas ceremony, interacting with families of the martyrs
Image of the newly built Swahid Smarak Kshetra
Published on

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly built Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Paschim Boragaon, Guwahati, on Wednesday, which is a memorial dedicated to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement. The Chief Minister lit the Swahid Pranam Jyoti by offering a solemn tribute to those who laid down their lives to shape the future of the state.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister participated in the central Swahid Diwas programme, where Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic song “Swahid Pranamo Tumak” was performed by many artists, with deep emotion and collective remembrance. The event highlighted the sacrifice of the movement’s martyrs and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to preserving their legacy.

Image of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Atul Bora, Chandramohan Patowary and Keshab Mahanta during the inauguration
The day ended with heartfelt interactions between the Chief Minister and the families of the martyrs, acknowledging their immense contribution and the enduring significance of their loved ones sacrifice. The inauguration of the Swahid Smarak Kshetra stands as a significant step in honouring Assam’s history and ensuring that future generations remain connected to the spirit of the Assam Movement.

