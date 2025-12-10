CM Sarma Inaugurates Swahid Smarak Kshetra Honouring Assam Movement Martyrs

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly built Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Paschim Boragaon, Guwahati, on Wednesday, which is a memorial dedicated to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement. The Chief Minister lit the Swahid Pranam Jyoti by offering a solemn tribute to those who laid down their lives to shape the future of the state.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister participated in the central Swahid Diwas programme, where Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic song “Swahid Pranamo Tumak” was performed by many artists, with deep emotion and collective remembrance. The event highlighted the sacrifice of the movement’s martyrs and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to preserving their legacy.