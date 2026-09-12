AASU Stages Statewide Human Chain, Says Centre and Agencies Cannot Evade Duty to Maintain National Highways

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) today staged a human chain in all district headquarters in the state demanding immediate repair and reconstruction of national highways and other roads.

AASU president Utpal Sarma said, "The condition of roads in the state, especially national highways, is pathetic. The construction of national highways has been going on for years on many stretches of the state. It appears that none of the authorities are concerned about the potholes and craters that keep claiming human lives in the state. The authorities need to assure the public that no road user will lose their life in the same manner as the seven individuals who recently died at Khetri. They always charge tolls but conveniently ignore public safety concerns."

Sarma warned the authorities, saying they need to assure the public that no road user would lose their life the way seven recently lost theirs at Khetri. The government and national highway authorities are responsible for maintaining national highways and cannot evade this duty.

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