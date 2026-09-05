AASU stages protest in Dhekiajuli, Sirajuli against price rise

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Dhekiajuli and Paschim Dhekiajuli Anchalik Students' Unions, following a call by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), staged protests at Dhekiajuli and Sirajuli along National Highway-15 on Thursday against the sharp rise in the prices of food items and other essential commodities.

As part of the agitation, the student body took out a symbolic funeral procession of the Assam Government's Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department, alleging that the department had failed to check the continued rise in the prices of essential commodities.

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