AASU Warns of Street Protests Over ‘Hellhole’ Roads in Greater Guwahati

The residents of Guwahati have experienced significant hardships in the past few months. The condition of byelanes is even more pathetic.

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Irked by the deteriorating condition of roads in greater Guwahati, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) said it would take to the streets with the public if the state PWD does not take effective measures to improve the roads immediately. The students' body said that the lack of timely repair of a small pothole may lead to big craters, making roads in Guwahati literally hellholes.

Many roads in Guwahati suffered damage during the monsoon season, with potholes appearing at irregular intervals.

Speaking exclusively to The Sentinel, All Guwahati Students' Union (AGSU)'s general secretary Pranjal Deka said, "A few days ago we staged a protest against the poor condition of roads in Guwahati and other places, including national highways. We urged the government to repair roads urgently, as their condition is deteriorating every other day. However, barring a few, we don't see the repairing of any roads in Guwahati. Maybe the department concerned will wake up only when a fatal accident occurs in the city. Barring the GS Road and the RG Baruah Road, the condition of other roads in the city is not that good. Most of them have potholes at uneven intervals. The residents of Guwahati have experienced significant hardships in the past few months. The condition of byelanes is even more pathetic. We won't know if the chief minister has seen the condition of Guwahati roads. However, the people of Guwahati have been experiencing the impact of damaged roads every day."

The student leader further said, "PWD is said to be one of the major departments of the state government. Don't the engineers manning the department see the pathetic plight of the roads in Guwahati in their day-to-day travel within the city? They are responsible for repairing damaged roads. It's a practice to leave a small pothole in any road unrepaired until it becomes a big crater. Since Guwahati is the main hub of the Northeast, it is the duty of the PWD to maintain proper road conditions for both main roads and byelanes. It doesn't augur well to take to the streets for each and every issue. However, the problem lies in the fact that works are only done when there is protest. If the department doesn't repair Guwahati's damaged roads before Durga Puja, we will have to protest again with the public's help.

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