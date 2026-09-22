Pothrongee Celebrates a Decade of Street Music and Tributes in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Pothrongee, an informal association of music lovers and artists, marked 10 years of its musical journey on Sunday with a jam session near ODC, Uzanbazar, celebrating the 83rd birth anniversary of late Assamese musician Jayanta Hazarika.

Pothrongee began its journey on September 20, 2017, on Hazarika's 73rd birth anniversary, drawing inspiration from his concept of "Sur Bahini". The forum has since organised street-side musical performances on socially and culturally significant occasions and musical tributes to prominent musicians.

On September 19, Pothrongee organised a street jam near Guwahati Commerce College to mark Zubeen Divas and pay tribute to late musician Zubeen Garg. His former associates Papu Gogoi, Pranab Jyoti Rajkhowar, Dony Hazarika, Dadul Saikia and Shabin Kumar Das (Rabu) attended the programme.

More than 30 Pothrongee members, along with spectators and music lovers, participated in the tribute. Performers aged between nine and over 50 joined the programme through singing and instrumental performances.

Over the past decade, Pothrongee has used public spaces as open platforms for music, remembrance and social interaction, bringing together singers, instrumentalists, artists and music lovers.

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