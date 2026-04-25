Abhi-Neel Lynching: 20 Get Life Imprisonment in Nagaon Court Verdict After 8 Years

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a powerful and long-awaited verdict, the Nagaon District and Sessions Court on Friday sentenced 20 convicts to life imprisonment in the brutal Abhi-Neel lynching case, bringing a measure of justice nearly eight years after the crime that had shocked the nation.

Presiding over the case, District and Sessions Judge DJ Mahanta pronounced the sentence in Sessions Case No. T-1 53(N)/18, also imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of the convicts. The judgment marks the culmination of an extensive and emotionally charged trial that has drawn widespread attention across Assam and beyond.

The tragic incident dates back to June 8, 2018, when two young men from Guwahati-Abhijeet Nath and Nilotpal Das-fell victim to a brutal mob attack in Dokmoka, Karbi Anglong district. Mistaken identity and mob frenzy led to their merciless killing, sparking outrage nationwide and igniting urgent conversations around mob violence and justice.

Of the 48 individuals initially accused, the court declared three as juveniles, while proceedings continued against 45. After examining 71 witnesses over nearly eight years, the court, on April 20, convicted 20 individuals and acquitted 25 due to lack of evidence.

The courtroom witnessed intense legal arguments prior to the sentencing. Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar represented the state, while senior Advocate Bijon Mahajan stood for the victims' families. The defence, led by Advocate Manas Sarania, contested the severity of the charges and hinted at further legal recourse.

Reactions to the verdict were mixed and deeply emotional. Families of the victims expressed partial satisfaction but maintained that the punishment fell short of their expectations, as they had sought the death penalty for the culprits. "Justice has come, but not fully," echoed their sentiment.

Meanwhile, defence counsel Manas Sarania argued that the case should fall under culpable homicide rather than murder, asserting there was no clear intent to kill. He confirmed that an appeal would be filed before the Gauhati High Court within days, along with a bail plea for the convicts.

Adding a poignant voice, Ankur Saikia, a close friend of the victims, described the verdict as a moment of relief after years of pain, intimidation, and perseverance. However, he emphasized that their fight for justice is not over, calling it the beginning of another legal chapter.

The verdict stands as a defining moment in Assam's judicial journey-a reminder that justice, though delayed, can still prevail. At the same time, it underscores the enduring struggle of victims' families and the urgent need to address the deeper issues of mob violence in society.

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