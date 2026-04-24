Highway Firm Gets Show-Cause Notice for Guwahati Waterlogging, But What About Other Agencies?

One Notice, Many Questions

The show-cause notice to the highway concessionaire is justified — the responsibility for maintaining cross-culverts on that stretch does fall squarely with the company.

But the action has raised uncomfortable questions about selective accountability. Guwahati's waterlogging problem is not confined to the Khanapara–Jalukbari highway. Culverts and drains under the State PWD, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), and other civic agencies remain choked across the city — contributing to flooding that leaves roads inundated after as little as twenty minutes of rain.

Various agencies clear drains on an ad hoc basis, roughly once a year, with some choked drains remaining waterlogged even through winter. In several locations, electric poles placed within drainage channels obstruct water flow — a basic infrastructural failure that has gone unaddressed.

'Mission Flood-Free' Meetings, But Drains Stay Blocked

The District Magistrate's notice specifically mentioned that all relevant departments and agencies had been present at multiple "mission flood-free" review meetings, where instructions for pre-monsoon drain and culvert clearance were issued.

If those instructions applied to the highway concessionaire, the same logic demands accountability from the GMC, PWD, and every other agency that attended those meetings and failed to act. The question residents are asking is a fair one: why does the show-cause stop at one company?

Until civic agencies face the same scrutiny as private concessionaires, Guwahati's flood crisis will continue to be managed one notice at a time — while the drains remain blocked.