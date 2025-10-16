Abhimanyu Talukdar: “Assam Police Doing Great Work, Fully Cooperated in Zubeen Garg Probe”

Guwahati: Speaking to the media after appearing before the CID in the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Abhimanyu Talukdar expressed confidence in the process and highlighted the coordination between Indian and Singapore authorities.

“I cannot comment on everything now as we are not allowed to, but we’ve been here for two days and will remain until the investigation concludes. If required, we will have to appear again. Our statements have been recorded multiple times,” Talukdar said with a laugh.

He clarified that all Non-Resident Assamese (NRIs) involved, except one holding Singapore citizenship, have submitted their statements both in India and Singapore. “The Assam Police is doing great work. They are examining every detail carefully. The investigation team is very smart and professional, and several IOs are involved. Everyone’s statements have been recorded twice, even thrice,” he added.

Talukdar also addressed speculation about the NRIs’ involvement, noting that prior public activities, such as a prayer meeting on September 21 in Singapore and posts on social media, had been documented. “We gave statements on September 22 and 23, but not every media house published them, so some thought we had not said anything. Then we received a summon,” he explained.

Highlighting his personal connection to Zubeen Garg, Talukdar said, “Tanmoy Phukan, a friend of Zubeen, booked the yacht as someone had to. I’m Assamese more than Indian. I requested the Singapore High Commission to allow me to come to India, which they did because I hold Indian citizenship.”

Talukdar concluded by reaffirming full cooperation with investigators, emphasizing that the process is being conducted with thorough coordination across both countries.