DRDO’s Indigenous Combat Parachute System Soars to 32,000 Feet, Marking a Historic Leap for India’s Defence Tech

Guwahati : In a groundbreaking achievement, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully tested its indigenously developed Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS), completing a flawless combat freefall jump from an altitude of 32,000 feet.
The parachute was deployed at 30,000 feet, marking a rare and record-setting feat for India’s defence sector. The test was executed by a team of elite jumpers Wing Commander Vishal Lakhesh, VM (G), MWO R. J. Singh, and MWO Vivek Tiwari who demonstrated the system’s advanced aerodynamic design, precision control, and high-altitude reliability.
Officials hailed the success as a major stride in India’s journey toward self-reliance in critical defence systems. The MCPS is now the only operational parachute system with the Indian Armed Forces capable of functioning at such extreme altitudes.
The successful test not only strengthens India’s defence preparedness but also underscores DRDO’s relentless drive to push the boundaries of innovation and indigenous capability in strategic technologies.