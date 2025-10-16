DRDO’s Indigenous Combat Parachute System Soars to 32,000 Feet, Marking a Historic Leap for India’s Defence Tech

Guwahati : In a groundbreaking achievement, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully tested its indigenously developed Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS), completing a flawless combat freefall jump from an altitude of 32,000 feet.

The parachute was deployed at 30,000 feet, marking a rare and record-setting feat for India’s defence sector. The test was executed by a team of elite jumpers Wing Commander Vishal Lakhesh, VM (G), MWO R. J. Singh, and MWO Vivek Tiwari who demonstrated the system’s advanced aerodynamic design, precision control, and high-altitude reliability.