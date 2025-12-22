ABMSU Burns Effigy of Bangladesh Interim Chief Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus

Tamulpur: Members of the All Bodo Minority Students’ Union (ABMSU) on Sunday staged a protest in Dwarkuchi by burning the effigy of Bangladesh’s interim government chief, Mohammad Yunus, alleging continued atrocities against minority Hindus in the neighbouring country.

The demonstration was organised by ABMSU along the Rangia–Bhutan international highway, where protesters gathered in large numbers to express their anger and concern over reports of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh. Raising slogans and holding banners and placards, the protesters demanded immediate steps to stop the alleged persecution.

Slogans such as “ABMSU Zindabad", “Stop atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh,” and “Down with the Bangladesh government” echoed through the area as protesters briefly disrupted traffic on the busy highway. The agitation drew the attention of local residents and commuters, with police personnel present to maintain law and order.

Addressing the media during the protest, ABMSU president Tyson Hussain said that Islam does not promote violence or hatred against any community. He strongly condemned the alleged attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh and said such actions were unacceptable.

“Islam never encourages violence against Hindus or any other community. The minorities of Assam and India will not tolerate atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh,” Hussain said. He further added that Indian Muslims would never support or accept any anti-India activities on Bangladeshi soil.

Hussain also emphasised solidarity among minority communities, stating that Indian minorities stand firmly with the minorities of Bangladesh. “Wherever minorities are oppressed, we will raise our voice. We stand with the minorities of Bangladesh,” he said.

ABMSU leaders said the protest was meant to send a strong message to the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and rights of all minority communities. They urged the international community to take note of the situation and press for the protection of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Though the protest concluded peacefully, the ABMSU warned that similar demonstrations would continue if the alleged violence against minorities did not stop.