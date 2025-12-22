Preparations Intensify for Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha’s 95th State Conference at Jamugurihat

Jamugurihat: Jamugurihat is witnessing a surge of spiritual fervour and collective effort as preparations gather momentum for the 95th annual state conference of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, scheduled to be held from February 6 to 8 at the Jyoti–Bishnu Kshetra in the Chaibari–Dholaibil area.

With less than two months to go, preparations for the grand religious and cultural gathering have entered a crucial phase. As many as 35 sub-committees have been formed to oversee various aspects of the event, and each committee has begun work in full swing to ensure the conference is organised smoothly and successfully.

As part of the preparatory activities, a massive cleanliness drive was carried out on Sunday at the Jyoti–Bishnu Kshetra. Thousands of women devotees participated in the initiative, taking up sickles and engaging in grass-cutting and cleaning of the venue area. The sight of women working together with dedication and devotion created a deeply spiritual atmosphere across the field.

During the activity, the air was filled with the chanting of Harinam. The women sang devotional songs, danced in joy, and immersed themselves in bhakti, transforming the entire area into a vibrant and sacred space. Many participants were seen joyfully singing devotional tunes, that reflects the spirit of unity and devotion associated with the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva in Assam.

During the cleanliness drive, songs by popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg were also sung in remembrance, adding a cultural touch to the religious activity. After completing the work, the women shared a community meal at the field itself, further strengthening bonds of togetherness and collective participation.

Organisers informed that women devotees from Sonitpur district, along with participants from neighbouring districts such as Udalguri and Biswanath, took part in the programme. Their enthusiastic involvement, they said, reflects the widespread support and devotion towards the Sangha and the upcoming state conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Bipul Bora, Secretary of the Reception Committee, expressed gratitude to all participants and said such collective efforts are key to the successful organisation of the annual conference. Women devotees also shared their joy in being part of the preparations, expressing their feelings by considering it both a service and a spiritual experience.

The Jyoti–Bishnu Kshetra continues to resonate with devotion and activity as Jamugurihat prepares to host one of the most significant religious gatherings in Assam.