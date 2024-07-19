Abnormal weather activity witnessed in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The rainfall pattern in the state over the last few weeks clearly indicates that the effects of climate change are upon us, like in other parts of the world. An abnormal pattern in rainfall is seen in this monsoon season, from excess to deficit amounts of rainfall.

The excessive rainfall from the end of May to the first part of July resulted in two waves of floods. However, as soon as an interruption in the incessant rainfall occurred, the temperature shot up suddenly, and Guwahati today experienced a high of 35.5 degrees celsius, while Silchar sizzled with 38 degrees, along with Lumding at 38.2 degrees.

According to statistics from the Indian Metereological Department's (IMD) Regional Metereological Centre, Guwahati, in the week ending July 17, Assam witnessed a minus (-) 24 percent departure from normal rainfall. Normally, the rainfall at this time of year is 102.3 mm, but Assam received 77.5 mm of rainfall.

Moreover, in the previous week, ending on July 10, the state experienced less than normal rainfall, with a departure of 14 percent from the norm. In that week, Assam received 93 mm of rainfall instead of the usual 108.3 mm of rainfall. In both weeks taken into account, there was a deficit in rainfall, although the monsoon season is fully upon us. But an opposite trend was seen during the week ending June 19, with 101 percent above normal rainfall. The actual rainfall received during this week was 208.6 mm, against a normal rainfall of 103.9 mm.

From these statistics, the abnormal pattern of rainfall is clearly evident and brings home the truth that climate change is really affecting the weather in this part of the world. It is not only in Assam but also in the other states in the Northeast, barring Meghalaya, that such deviant behaviour in rainfall is seen. According to IMD, Arunachal Pradesh received 44 percent below normal rainfall, Manipur 82 percent, Mizoram 65 percent, Nagaland, and Tripura 56 percent less rainfall than the normal amount of rainfall usually witnessed at this time of the year. Only Meghalaya received 12 percent more rainfall than normal.

So, it is high time the state government took notice of the abnormal weather activity that is evidently the result of climate change and formulate policies to combat it. Otherwise, the abrupt changes in rainfall and temperature will affect not only the well-being of the people but the economy of the state as well.

Also Read: Assam: Incessant Rainfall Worsens Flood Situation in State, 24 Lakh Affected (sentinelassam.com)