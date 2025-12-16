Absence of Marriage Officer Disrupts Registrations, Raises Anger in Assam’s Dhubri

Dhubri: Scenes of frustration and anxiety unfolded at the Office of the Senior Sub-Registrar in Dhubri after dozens of couples and their families were left waiting for hours when the Sub-Registrar Officer-cum-Marriage Officer failed to report to duty without any prior notice.

Families who had already secured official dates for marriage registration said they arrived at the office early with all required documents, only to discover that the officer was absent. With no alternative arrangements in place, marriage registrations came to a complete hault, leaving applicants confused and distressed.

The incident has once again brought light into the grievances over the alleged unofficial practice of allowing marriage registrations only on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Many members of the Hindu community consider these days inauspicious, making the limited availability of registration slots a sensitive cultural issue.

The situation got further complicated as the disruption occurred during the Paush month of the Hindu calendar, which is traditionally avoided for auspicious ceremonies. With fewer acceptable dates available, couples said missing their scheduled registration caused serious personal, social, and logistical difficulties.

“We took leave from work, arranged documents, and came on the date given by the office. After waiting for hours, we were told the officer is not present. This is completely unacceptable,” said one applicant, expressing concern that Paush month already limits suitable dates for marriage-related formalities.

Later in the day, officials confirmed that the Sub-Registrar Officer had formally taken leave for December 17. However, no clear explanation was provided for the unexplained absence on December 16, despite registrations being scheduled.

Several people waiting at the office alleged that such incidents were not new. They accused the officer of repeatedly calling applicants to the office and then leaving midway or becoming unreachable, forcing families to return without completing registrations.

Affected families have now demanded an immediate inquiry into the matter and requested the district administration to ensure regular availability of marriage officers. They have also asked for clearer procedures and more flexible registration days to prevent further hardship to the public.