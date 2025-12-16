Manipur Governor Calls for High-Tech Policing to Build a Drug-Free State

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has directed the state police administration to strengthen surveillance and law enforcement by using modern technologies such as drones and artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools. The move is aimed at supporting the national goal of building a drug-free society and improving overall public safety in the state.

The Governor issued the directive while chairing a state-level conference of the Home and Police Departments at Lok Bhavan in Imphal on Monday. The meeting was organised to share and discuss the key outcomes of the DGsP/IGsP Conference 2025, which was held in Raipur from November 28 to 30.

During the meeting, Governor Bhalla stated the importance of adopting advanced technology to monitor illegal activities more effectively. He said that modern tools like drones and AI-based systems can help the police improve surveillance, gather intelligence, and respond quickly to crime, especially drug trafficking and related offences. He also mentioned the need for hands-on training and regular capacity building so that police personnel can use these technologies efficiently.

Earlier in the conference, Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh briefed the Governor on the recommendations made by the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister during the national-level conference. The DGP outlined several priority areas for the state, including maintaining law and order, counter-terrorism efforts, tackling left-wing extremism, strengthening the Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) mechanism, disaster management, and civil defence.

He also spoke about the importance of using forensic science in investigations which is going to improve women’s safety, manage mass protests peacefully, and prepare a clear roadmap for bringing back Indian fugitives from abroad. Rajiv Singh further also shared insights from thematic discussions led by the Prime Minister on the vision of a “Drug-Free India” and by the Union Home Minister on national security challenges.

The Governor concluded his speech by requesting all departments to work in coordination and remain committed to modern, transparent, and people-friendly policing. He said that with the right technology, training, and teamwork, Manipur can move towards a safer and more secure future.