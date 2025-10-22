ABSU to Stage Protest at Jantar Mantar on Nov 1; Demands Full Implementation of BTR Accord

Guwahati: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) had announced a mass protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on November 21, demanding the 100% implementation of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord signed in 2020.

ABSU president Dipen Boro said the central government has failed to adopt the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which he described as the “core spirit of the BTR Accord.”

Boro stated that despite repeated assurances, many key clauses of the agreement remain unfulfilled, adding that the union will continue its democratic movement until every commitment is honoured.

“We hope the newly formed council government under Hagrama Mohilary will take concrete steps, but our movement will continue until the accord is implemented in full,” Boro said.

Earlier, during a press meet at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar on October 12, Boro outlined the resolutions passed at the representatives meeting held in Rangia on October 8. The union reaffirmed its demand for full enforcement of the accord and warned of intensified agitation if the government fails to act.