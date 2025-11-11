ABVP Wins All Six Key Positions in Assam University Students Union Election

Silchar: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) achieved a complete victory in the Assam University Student’s Union Election 2025, winning all six major posts in a contest that saw enthusiastic participation from students across departments.

Rajnikar Chakrabarty was elected President with 1.544 votes, defeating his nearest rival by 232 votes. Kaushik Das Gupta won the post of General Secretary with 1,628 votes, the highest in this election, securing lead of 411 votes.

For the Assistant General Secretary (Male) position, Arpan Chakraborty received 934 votes, while Mimangsha Koiri won the Assistant General Secretary (Female) post with 1,370 votes. Arup Das was elected Magazine Secretary with 1,542 votes, while Samar Kant won the Sports Secretary seat with 1,418 votes.

University officials said that the elections were conducted smoothly and in a peaceful manner. Counting of votes continued till late evening, and results were declared amid cheers and celebrations by ABVP supporters across the campus.

The newly elected representatives thanked students for their trust and said their priority would be to work for academic development, student facilities, and cultural activities.

The sweeping win is seen as one of ABVP’s strongest performances in recent years at Assam University, reflecting the organisation’s growing influence in campus politics