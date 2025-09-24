Accused in Zubeen Garg CID Case, Sanjive Narain to Hold Press Conference

Guwahati: Sanjive Narain, one of the four individuals named in the ongoing CID investigation into the mysterious death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, is scheduled to address a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club at 3:00 PM today.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed earlier that the government has initiated a CID probe into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death. The accused in the case include Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Goswami, and Sanjive Narain.

The announcement of the press briefing has sparked widespread public outrage, with many questioning how an individual under investigation is being allowed to publicly explain his position. The state government has already taken action against Shyamkanu Mahanta, blacklisting him from organising any events or festivals in Assam.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from speculation while the CID continues its enquiry into the high-profile case.