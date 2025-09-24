Nokhyotro Pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with free health camp in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The entire state of Assam is mourning an irreparable loss—the sudden demise of the ‘Moonlight of Assam,’ Zubeen Garg. From every corner of the state, people are paying their heartfelt tributes in different ways. Among these, Nokhyotro – A Journey of Light, a voluntary organization, organized a free health camp as its final homage to the beloved artist. Inspired by Zubeen Garg’s ideals, the members of Nokhyotro dedicated this health initiative in his memory. The camp was held on September 21 at Tengakhat in Dibrugarh district, jointly organized by Nokhyotro – A Journey of Light and St. Andrew’s Church, Bamunikuria, with active support from Swastha Hospital. More than 150 people participated in the camp. Renowned doctors including Dr Ankur Ray (Medicine Specialist & DM Nephrology) and Dr Atlanta Bora (MD Medicine) provided consultations and conducted general health checkups, along with specialized tests such as thyroid and liver function tests, all free of cost. In addition, with the support of Monosha Opticals, Milan Nagar, Dr Suman Kurmi and his team carried out free eye checkups and eye tests and gave necessary guidance to patients.

Also Read: Tezpur University pays tribute to Zubeen Garg

Also Watch: