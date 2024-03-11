Act East Policy: Brahmaputra-Mekong business and investment forums in the offing

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Act East Policy Affairs Department of the Assam government is contemplating collaboration with the Thailand-based Mekong Institute as its Regional Partner for an Integrated Multi-Year Project on Brahmaputra-Mekong Business and Investment Forums.

Official sources said that the integrated project aims to augment the rapid economic growth of Assam by enhancing the competitiveness of MSMEs through market linkages with the Mekong countries to integrate into regional and global value chains.

“The ultimate goal of this project is to support inclusive and more equitable development through supporting MSMEs integration into ASEAN and global value chains. In the pilot project, 200 MSMEs from Assam will have the opportunity to build collaboration and market linkages with 400 companies from Mekong countries and will receive direct benefits from the project,” the sources added.

Moreover, the department is planning a number of foreign visits to the neighbouring countries of Bhutan, Bangladesh, etc. in 2024. With support from the Ministry of External Affairs, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and the Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) as industry partners. These visits are expected to be another milestone towards realizing the ‘India-ASEAN friendship’ as well as the ‘Neighbourhood-First Policy.’

A crucial Indo-Bhutan Stakeholders Meet 2024 is also proposed to be organized by the Act East Policy Affairs Department in association with the Ministry of External Affairs with a view to harnessing the comprehensive cooperation of all relevant stakeholders in India and Bhutan. The upcoming event will provide an extensive boost to the establishment of business relations, rail connectivity, cross-border trade infrastructure, economic cooperation, tourism, education, skill development, environmental conservation, nurturing people-to-people connections, etc., the sources further said.

The Act East Policy of the Central Government focuses on the promotion of economic cooperation, cultural ties, and strategic relationships with countries in the Asia-Pacific region through continuous engagement at bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels, thereby providing enhanced connectivity to the state of the North Eastern region.

Towards that end, the Act East Policy Affairs Department was set up in 2017 in order to encourage the all-round development of the state along with other North Eastern states.

