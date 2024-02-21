Act East Policy yielding rich dividend in Northeast: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Tuesday that the implementation of the Act East Policy has been yielding rich dividends in the Northeastern region. Dhankhar, who is visiting Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of its Statehood Day, said India’s composite culture is incomplete without the cultural mosaic of north-eastern states.

The execution of the Act East policy of the government has resulted in phenomenal growth of infrastructure and connectivity in the entire Northeastern region. The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in implementing the Act East policy is bearing rich dividends in the region, the Vice President said.

“I commend the successful efforts, policies, and initiatives of the Centre in reaching out to this region to make the Northeast an active partner in our vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said. Terming the eight north-eastern states as ‘Ashta Laxmis’ of the country, the vice president wished that the Northeast would always shine in the glory of the rising sun and lead the country on the path of peace and progress. The Vice President added that the Northeast is reaping peace dividends, with a firm and passionate government focusing on harmony among all stakeholders.

The political climate is peaceful and stable, and developmental policies are predictable. This is crucial for the future of this region and for the well-being of the people, he said.

Owing to the visionary leadership of the country and the efficient governance structure, the north-eastern region is being given its rightful place in the national and historical narrative, Dhankhar pointed out.

“In the last ten years, we have seen great synergy between the union and the state governments that has delivered massive growth multipliers. The aspirations of this region are now fructifying,” the vice president said.

Recalling the recent visit of a delegation of young students to his official residence, from Menchuka Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, during a national integration tour, Dhankhar said that the young boys and girls left a deep impression with exposure to their talent and veracity.

“As the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, I have taken the initiative to start an internship programme in the House for young students with a social sciences background. The idea is to familiarise them with the functioning of the Parliament. As many as twenty students from five universities in Arunachal Pradesh participated in the programme, and I look forward to more such interactions,” he said.

Dhankhar, who could not witness the dances of the Tagin and Wancho communities of the state during the function due to inclement weather, assured to invite them to his official residence and Parliament to witness their rich culture and also promised to make a documentary on them. He said that over the past decade, appreciable strides have been made to overcome geographical distance by strengthening connectivity. Apart from improved road connectivity, Arunachal Pradesh featured prominently on the country’s air-connectivity map.

“I am pleased to learn about the success of the vibrant village scheme in the state. The Prime Minister has changed the entire perspective of every citizen of India when he termed these villages located at the very frontiers of the country as ‘First Villages of India’,” he said.

It is not surprising that the villages are witnessing unprecedented levels of growth in terms of road connectivity, electrification, and infrastructure, he added.

“With better connectivity and more efficient logistics, the exquisite agriculture produce of Arunachal Pradesh will be able to reach larger and more remunerative national and international markets,” he pointed out.

The vice president added that in the last seven years, there has been a 64 percent increase in the road length traversing Arunachal Pradesh, and almost 20000 km of roads have been constructed.

Despite challenging topography, Roing-Hunli-Anini Road in Dibang Valley district has been successfully completed, thereby ensuring last-mile connectivity to the distant areas of the state, he said.

“Apart from the recently inaugurated Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, the state has three operational airports and seven advanced landing grounds. There are 25 operational helipads that can enhance air connectivity and remove logistical constraints in even the remotest regions of the state,” Dhankhar said.

With the Centre’s new National Drone Policy, the remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh can be linked, and supplies of essential commodities and services can be ensured.

The vice president added that the North East witnessed large-scale international events for the first time during India’s year-long G20 presidency, which would have a tremendous positive impact on the future of the region.

“Last year in March, the G20 representatives held their meeting on research and innovation initiatives here. The most prominent grouping in the world witnessed the magnificent diversity of India; they saw the potential and progress of Arunachal Pradesh! This meeting has put Arunachal firmly on the global innovation and investment map. The trajectory from here onwards can only be geometric,” he asserted.

Stating that India’s stature has grown internationally with the world looking up at the country today, he added that leading international agencies like the IMF and the World Bank find India to be the brightest spot of investment and opportunity in the world.

“Today, India is a global destination of investment, innovation, and business. As India grows, so does every state, and vice versa. It has been inclusive growth, and Arunachal Pradesh bears testament to it! This is the dividend of peace, political stability, and proactive governance. I am sure that in the coming years this growth momentum will only grow and expand to include every corner of this blessed and beautiful state,” Dhankhar added.

