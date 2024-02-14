Act mulled to streamline skill training & placement: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government is mulling an Act to streamline skill training and employment generation for those provided such training.

This information was provided in the House by Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah today. He also informed the House that the state government has decided to set up ITIs in every block in the state for taking up skill training programmes. In the last two years, 26 ITIs have already been set up in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, and training has already started in these institutes. Moreover, the government has identified 22 locations for setting up new skill development centres, he further stated.

The minister said that different departments are already providing skill training, and private centres are also doing the same. However, it is a matter of concern that there is no monitoring of the skilled youth being provided employment.

Therefore, the proposed Skill and Livelihood Act will enable the inclusion of data on the number of youth provided skill training and their employment status on a single portal to be set up for this purpose. This system is prevalent in technically developed places like Bengaluru and Pune, for example, and the same system will now be available for Assam as well, the minister also stated.

It should be mentioned here that it is the duty of skill training centres to provide placements and employment to skilled youths, but many of the centres are not adhering to this requirement to present a clear picture on this front to the government.

Under the Assam Skill Development Mission, there are five schemes to provide youths with skill training: Placement Linked Skill Development Training Programme; Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY); National Urban Livelihood Mission; Jal Jeevan Mission; and PMKVY—Recognition of Prior Learning.

