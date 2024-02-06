Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to Inaugurate State-of-the-Art Skill Training Centre in Gogamukh

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to inaugurate the Construction Skill Training Centre at Gogamukh, Dhemaji, on February 7. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to empower registered construction workers with advanced skills, enabling them to progress from mere workmen to supervisors.

The primary objectives of the center revolve around skill enhancement for workers already registered in the construction sector, facilitating their transition from workmen to supervisors. Furthermore, the training facility aims to seamlessly integrate trained resources within the construction industry, ensuring that trainees are equipped with both contemporary skills and modern technological advancements.

The inauguration ceremony will witness the presence of key figures in the state's leadership. Notable attendees include Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister of Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship; Dr Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education; and Sanjoy Kishan, Minister of Labour Welfare. The participation of political stalwarts such as Pradan Baruah, MP of Lakhimpur; Bhubon Pegu, MLA of Jonai LAC; and Paramananda Chayengia, CEM of Mising Autonomous Council, further underscores the significance of this initiative in the state's developmental agenda.

The Construction Skill Training Centre, besides its focus on elevating the skills of existing construction workers, also aims to address unemployment among the youth. By actively training unemployed individuals, the center intends to provide them with valuable construction skills, enhancing their employability in the dynamic job market.

This initiative aligns with the broader commitment of the government to promote skill development and generate employment opportunities in Assam's construction sector. With a strategic focus on creating a skilled and job-ready workforce, the Construction Skill Training Centre is poised to contribute significantly to the overall growth and prosperity of the region. As Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates the center, its role becomes pivotal in realizing the government's dedication to fostering skill development and creating a positive impact on the socio-economic landscape of Assam.