Axam Xahitya Xabha Announces Five Recipients of 2025 President’s Special Literary Honour

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The prestigious President’s Special Literary Honour of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) for the year 2025 will be conferred on five distinguished personalities of the State in recognition of their outstanding contributions to Assamese literature and intellectual life.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Xabha’s principal secretary, Debojit Bora, the awards will be presented at a solemn ceremony scheduled to be held on May 16 at 4 pm at the Sangeetacharya Laxmiram Barua Auditorium of Bhagawati Prasad Barua Bhawan in Guwahati. The recipients of this year’s honour are noted researcher, artiste, and writer Dr Pushpa Gogoi of Dhemaji, distinguished tea planter and litterateur Devi Prasad Bagrodia of Dibrugarh, retired professor, eminent writer, critic, and journalist Upendra Barkotoki of Nagaon, senior journalist and noted litterateur Jitumoni Bora of Guwahati, and Senior Superintendent Of Police of Bongaigaon district, as well as acclaimed poet, writer and researcher, Numal Mahatta.

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