Adani Group to Invest ₹63,000 Crore to Boost Assam's Power Infrastructure

Guwahati: Adani Power Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) have received Letters of Award (LoA) from the Assam government for two large energy projects with a combined investment of ₹63,000 crore. It can be marked as a major boost to Assam’s power and infrastructure sector.

Adani Power Ltd, the country’s largest private power producer, will invest ₹48,000 crore to build a 3,200 MW greenfield ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in the state. Separately, AGEL will invest ₹15,000 crore to set up two Pumped Storage Plants (PSPs) with a total capacity of 2,700 MW. The company has also secured an LoA for 500 MW of energy storage, which will draw capacity from these PSPs.

According to the company, the twin projects mark one of the largest private-sector investments in the Northeast to date.

“The North-East is emerging as a vital frontier in India’s growth story, and we are proud to contribute to its transformation,” Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said. He added that the projects would help strengthen energy security, boost industrial development and generate large-scale employment.

Adani Power emerged as the lowest bidder with a tariff of ₹6.30 per kWh through a competitive bidding process. The thermal plant will be developed under the DBFOO (Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate) model, with coal linkage secured under the Government of India’s SHAKTI policy. Construction is expected to generate 20,000–25,000 direct and indirect jobs, while around 3,500 jobs will be sustained once operations begin. The project will be commissioned in phases starting in December 2030.

AGEL’s pumped storage project is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing grid stability and meeting peak power demand. It will also support the integration of renewable energy, helping Assam transition toward a cleaner energy profile.

The project aims to align with the Adani Group’s earlier commitment to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the Northeast, highlighting its growing focus on the region’s long-term development.