Sribhumi Police Seize Cannabis Worth Rs 2.5 Crore in Major Naka-Checking Operation

Sribhumi: In a major crackdown on illegal narcotics trafficking, Sribhumi Police on Thursday, November 13, seized cannabis worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore during a routine naka-checking drive in Patharkandi.

The interception occurred near the Kathaltoli Police Outpost, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bazarichara Police Station. During the inspection, security personnel stopped a Bolero vehicle bearing the registration number TR/05/J/1807. On examining the vehicle, officers discovered five quintals of cannabis, neatly packed and concealed. Initial investigation suggests that the vehicle was traveling from Tripura toward Patharkandi via Kathaltoli when it was intercepted.

However, before police could detain the suspect, the vehicle’s driver managed to escape from the spot, taking advantage of the brief commotion. Authorities have now launched a manhunt to identify and arrest the absconding driver.

Officials said that the seizure was made possible due to the swift action and timely coordination of the Sribhumi Police team. They also noted that this operation marks one of the largest drug seizures recorded in the region in recent months, highlighting the continued challenges posed by narcotics smuggling along interstate routes.

Police have initiated further investigation to trace the source and intended destination of the contraband, and efforts are underway to destroy the network involved.