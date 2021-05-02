Adhere to ECI guidelines regarding ban on celebration & victory march: DGP Assam

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The State DGP (Director General of Police) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has appealed to the leaders and cadres of all political parties of the State to adhere to ECI's (Election Commission of India) guidelines for the counting and post-counting activities like the ban on victory march, including public celebrations and bursting of crackers.

In his official Twitter, the DGP said, "At this critical hour saving the society and the people from this cruel surge of COVID-19 ought to be our top priority."

Meanwhile, at a review meeting in the office of the Police Commissioner, Guwahati, the DGP discussed issues about enforcement of COVID protocol for public safety. He also reviewed the arrangements for the counting day.

The DGP also tweeted that a COVID complaint roadmap was created and shared among all district SSPs.

