Adhere to order on daily online attendance: Samagra Shiksha, Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Department of School Education reiterated its earlier order, making it mandatory for teachers and students to provide their daily attendance through the Shiksha Setu portal from April 1, 2024.

The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) Mission Director has written to all additional district commissioners (education), inspectors of schools, district elementary education officers, and district mission coordinators (SSA) to adhere to earlier order of mandatory tracking the attendance of teachers and students through the Shiksha Setu portal from the above-mentioned date.

The officers have also been instructed to go through the portal and check for any technical difficulties in capturing the daily attendance through the portal and inform the SSA office by March 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup inspector of schools noted in a letter to all principals and head teachers of schools in the district that the attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff in the Shiksha Setu portal has 'drastically gone down' in the month of March 2024. It was further noted that March is not a 'leave period' and 'schools are running at present'. So, it was directed that all teaching and non-teaching staff of schools have to mandatorily provide attendance through the Shiksha Setu portal on daily basis, threatening 'strict disciplinary action' for non-compliance.

