ADRE Grade III, IV Results on Oct 10 & 15; Appointments by Oct 25-26: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced the revised schedule for the declaration of results of various state recruitment examinations, along with timelines for key welfare schemes including Orunodoi Phase 3 and Nijut Moina.

Addressing citizens during a live session on social media, Sarma said the delay in results was due to a Gauhati High Court directive and the state’s mourning over the sudden demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg. “We had earlier planned to declare ADRE results and distribute appointment letters by September 25. However, because of the court order and recent situation, we had to wait. Now, the ADRE Grade III results will be declared on October 10, and the Grade IV results on October 15,” Sarma announced.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to timely recruitment, the CM added that appointment letters for ADRE, Sub-Inspector, teachers, and other posts will be distributed on October 25–26.

He further detailed the schedule for other major exams:

• Sub-Inspector & Fire Brigade results: October 10

• Graduate & Post-Graduate Teachers: October 15

• Health Department (technical & non-technical): before October 12

• Elementary & Primary Teachers: between October 15-20

• Armed & Unarmed Branch Constables: results within October

On the welfare front, Sarma confirmed that Orunodoi Phase 3 will be launched on October 7, benefiting over 30 lakh families with monthly support of ₹1,250. Meanwhile, the Nijut Moina scheme will be rolled out between October 10-15.

“The government is ensuring that results are declared without overlap, appointments are made on time, and welfare schemes are implemented as promised,” Sarma assured.